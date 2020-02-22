CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s about that time again! Yes, we are talking about tax season.

Many people find it difficult to file forms, so tax season can be a stressful time.

Del Mar College Students that are trained in tax and accounting software will be providing free services to the community at a first-come, first-serve, basis.

If you made less than $56,000 in 2019, then you are eligible for this free service, instead of paying for an accountant to prepare your tax returns.

According to Del Mar officials, participants are required to bring photo identification, a Social Security card or an individual taxpayer identification number, letter for all individuals listed on your tax return. Your W-2s, 1099s, and all other tax-related documents for 2019 are also needed.

Other documents such as form 1095 A, B, or C, health insurance coverage statements, all 1098 E&T forms for education expenses, child care provider information, tax ID numbers, and also a voided check if you plan on using direct deposit for your tax refund.

This program at Del Mar College is offered through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Officials say the free service will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday through April, 14, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Once you get to Del Mar East Campus, head over to room 204 in the Venters Business Building, located at Ayers and Edwards.

For more information on the free tax service call 361-698-1372.

