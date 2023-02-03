Fulton Oyster Fest celebrates 44 years of flavor, fun

Money raised from the festival all goes back to a good cause. That being to help fund much needed equipment for the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have a love for all things sea food then you're not going to want to miss the 44th Annual Fulton Oyster Fest.

The long-running event is back with fan-favorite oyster eating and shucking competitions.

The gates opened at 5 p.m. and the festival will go on for four days. The event has something for everyone -- including live music and carnival rides.

Money raised from the festival all goes back to a good cause. That being to help fund much needed equipment for the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department's everyday efforts.

Fulton Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Cody Morales told 3NEWS that the event started 44 years ago to buy the department's first "Jaws of Life." Since then, the festival has grown to over 50,000 attendees.