CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual tradition is coming down on some hard times. Organizers for the Island 4 of July Fireworks Show said they're a few thousand dollars short of funds.
The show costs about $16,000 to do, and they are currently $6,000 short.
It's funded by donations from Padre Island residents. The Padre Isle Property Owners Association is also helping raise money by including a request for funds in their annual due notices.
