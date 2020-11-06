CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual tradition is coming down on some hard times. Organizers for the Island 4 of July Fireworks Show said they're a few thousand dollars short of funds.

The show costs about $16,000 to do, and they are currently $6,000 short.

It's funded by donations from Padre Island residents. The Padre Isle Property Owners Association is also helping raise money by including a request for funds in their annual due notices.

