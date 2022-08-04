Gov. Greg Abbott's new border safety checks result in traffic backups along international border crossings

State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa told 3News that he has heard that each vehicle is talking almost 45 minutes for the state to look over.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa told 3News that Governor Greg Abbott's new safety checks at international border crossings have traffic backed up for seven-to-eight miles.

This was part of Abbott's strategy to slow down migrants from coming into the country. But traffic coming across the international border has always been checked by federal officials, but now Abbott had ordered state troopers to inspect all vehicles for a safety check.

Hinojosa said that he has heard that each vehicle is taking almost 45 minutes for the state to look over.

"I checked with DPS, I verified with customs officials, I've had a conversation with congressman Henry Cuellar," Hinojosa said. "So we have a real bottleneck and a real serious problem on the border."

Hinojosa also told 3News that the safety vehicle inspection plan at the international bridges is not workable or practical.

