Gregory-Portland ISD celebrates new sports complex with ribbon cutting ceremony

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland Independent School District celebrated a milestone Wednesday as another major part of their bond 2020 projects is now officially completed.

The $17 million school bond has already helped replace aging campuses, most recently the Gregory-Portland Middle School.

The ceremony marked the completion of the voter approved John Kline Stadium and Athletics Complex at the middle school. $The 8.1 million project was paid for through a reimbursement resolution item in the bond 2020 package.

According to GP Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos, the field is a huge accomplishment for the middle school to prepare it's students.

"It is absolutely incredible," Cavazos said. "We want our kids to be equipped with the best facilities possible, so we can make sure they are as confident as possible and successful as possible."

The complex was named after the late Coach Kline who passed away in 2018. During his incredible career, Kline was involved in football, basketball, as well as track and field.

In addition to his previous accomplishments, he was also the only Jr. high coach named to the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 1994.

Among those getting to see the new field first hand was Kline's widow Myra.

"Oh it's something very very special. It makes us feel so good that GPISD honored John with this. He would have been so excited because this was his life.," Klein said

The athletics facility includes a turf competition football field and track, tennis courts, concessions and other amenities that would make some high school athletics program jealous.

8th grader Cole Zipprian was also excited and has already had a chance to hit the track.

"The old stadium we had to share with the high school so for us, this is a big upgrade," Zipprian said.

The field is officially open and the new grounds are something to be proud of for years to come.

