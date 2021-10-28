Health district offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will give out flu shots for $20 on Friday, Oct. 29 in a drive-thru event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu season started in September, and since then, the Corpus Christi Health District has reported quite a few cases in Nueces County.

"According to the report that was given to us for Nueces County, it was probably around 150 cases of the flu," Dr. Kim Onufrak said.

With COVID-19 still in the mix during flu season, choosing not to mask up, get a flu or COVID-19 vaccine, can be the perfect storm.

The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will offer flu shots for $20 at a drive-thru vaccination clinic Friday, October 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Health Department building, located at 1702 Horne Road.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get an annual flu vaccine.

For those who have recently received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, there are no restrictions or waiting periods for receiving a flu shot, officials said.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Some individuals, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious flu complications.

