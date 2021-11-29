What we know, and don't know, about the Omicron variant

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition to discuss what is currently known about the variant, which isn't much.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is growing concern over a new mutation of COVID-19 that has emerged in southern Africa. The World Health Organization is calling Omicron a "variant of concern" as more nations report new cases, including Canada.

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition to discuss what is currently known about the variant, which isn't much.

"Well I know that Fauci doesn't know much either, I watched a news portion yesterday and Fauci said we are not quite sure if this is more of less dangerous than the last one," Silverman said.

Different countries are currently treating cases differently because this is a very new variant.

"It appears to be a little bit easier to catch, that's what they're concerned about with this one."

Dr. Silverman urges those who haven't to get vaccinated and continue to be vigilant.

