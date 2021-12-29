How to keep your pet safe this New Year's, CCFD provides safety tips

According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha, the smoke from fireworks or the loud noise could scare your pet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With New Year's around the corner, some plan to celebrate the occasion with fireworks.

According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha, pets can be impacted by the loud noises caused by fireworks.

"Please if you have pets keep them indoors during this time period," Rocha said. "Because the last thing you want them to do is to run off. They're going to be scared, they're going to be frightened, and you don't know what could happen."

Rocha said the smoke from fireworks or the loud noise could scare your pet so again, be sure to keep them indoors and safe.

