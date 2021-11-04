Hurricane Alley Waterpark welcomes guests for another season amid pandemic

Hurricane Alley welcomed guests into the park this weekend. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and utilize the sanitation stations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane alley welcomed guests into the park this weekend for another season amid the pandemic. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and utilize the sanitation stations that have been set up across the park.

“We're really excited about is the actual science about being outdoors, which is huge, being in the sun, and having chlorine involved is a great effect for our waterpark,” said Sam Canavati with the waterpark.

Canavati says because of those factors they believe the park is a safe environment for visitors.

Canavati also says the continue effort of vaccinations happening across the community is playing a role in more people feeling safe to go out.

“It has been a very long difficult road and we feel like we're finally there,” said Canavati.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused much uncertainty and low visitor turnout during the 2020 season, Canavati says they're hopeful this year they can get back on track.

