x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ingleside closes entry to several city centers due to recent COVID surge

All services will continue via phone or curbside, according to city officials.
Credit: 3News

INGLESIDE, Texas — The City of Ingleside announced it will be closing entries to four City centers as of Friday, August 6.

City leaders broke the news via Facebook. All services will continue via phone or curbside, according to city officials.

CLOSED

  • City Hall Lobby
  • City Annex Lobby
  • City Public Library
  • Humble Recreation Center 

Mayor Ronnie Park told 3News that the doors will be locked for one week and that City Council will meet Tuesday, August 10, to decide on whether or not to extend the closures.

Effective 8:01 A.M., Friday August 6, 2021, City Hall Lobby, City Annex Lobby, City Public Library, and Humble...

Posted by City of Ingleside on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Related Articles