Ingleside closes entry to several city centers due to recent COVID surge

INGLESIDE, Texas — The City of Ingleside announced it will be closing entries to four City centers as of Friday, August 6.

City leaders broke the news via Facebook. All services will continue via phone or curbside, according to city officials.

CLOSED

City Hall Lobby

City Annex Lobby

City Public Library

Humble Recreation Center

Mayor Ronnie Park told 3News that the doors will be locked for one week and that City Council will meet Tuesday, August 10, to decide on whether or not to extend the closures.