INGLESIDE, Texas — Police officers in Ingleside are asking for the public's helping finding a teen reported missing. 16 year old Abrianne Thompson was last seen in Ingleside on Saturday, February 22nd.

She has a tattoo of the word "Faith" on her right wrist, and another tattoo of a heart on her hip area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: