Beloved tradition in Corpus Christi couldn't be stopped by the coronavirus pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new normal of social distancing has forced many of us to change how we celebrate birthdays, graduations and the holidays.

"We're so glad and happy for this help for people when they need it," Miguel Torres said.

Torres and his family attended the Joe Salem Thanksgiving event. Volunteers started working at 3 a.m. to prepare meals for 500 people. While the dinner usually happens indoors, this year they did a drive-thru meal service.

"We're serving 500 people so we're glad," said Lisa Saenz, organizer of the event. "We're blessed to be able to help our community."

The Joe Salem Thanksgiving has been happening for 77 years, and this year was a little different. They were determined to keep the tradition alive. Guests drove up, and volunteers put the meals and drinks in the trunks of cars and backs of pick-up trucks.

Local law enforcement was also on hand to direct traffic. In the end, it was a new way to uphold a cherished tradition in a year like no other.

