Kleberg County Sheriff's Office bolstered with state-of-the-art ballistic shields

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office received key equipment that will help them battle whatever situations their day on the job may entail.
The office received 24 Level 3 ballistic shields.
This comes after the office was recently awarded over $232,000 from the Office of the Governor Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant. The shields will help officers more efficiently react in the case of a high risk active threat or any other shooter events that could happen within Kleberg County.
"This will give our officers an opportunity to realistically go out there and have a piece of equipment on hand, in there patrol car on their person in a moments notice to be able to address these types of threats happening our public building schools. Different things arise we're very excited about this," said Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick.
The deputy peace officers who will be using the shields went through some intense training conducted by the Department of Ballistic Shield Instructors.
