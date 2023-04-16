Large grass fire on North Padre island

Over 100-acres have burned. However, there are no structures in any danger.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight fire departments are at work to put out a large fire that's burning on the island.

We have learned that over 100-acres have burned. As of now, there are no structures in any danger.

The blaze is 40-50% contained as fire suppression efforts continue.

