x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Large grass fire on North Padre island

Over 100-acres have burned. However, there are no structures in any danger.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight fire departments are at work to put out a large fire that's burning on the island.

We have learned that over 100-acres have burned. As of now, there are no structures in any danger.

The blaze is 40-50% contained as fire suppression efforts continue.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out