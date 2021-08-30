Crash in San Patricio County kills man from Mathis

A late night collision on FM 666 took the life of 39-year-old Joe Guerra Jr., Texas DPS officials announced.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — A fatal two vehicle accident on FM 666 in San Patricio County took the life of a man from Mathis, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

The crash happened on Sunday around 10 p.m., according to DPS.

Officials said two vehicles were driving south on FM 666 when the driver of a Ford F-250 tried to turn into a private location. That's when a Chevy Suburban failed to control its speed and struck the back of the truck. The collision caused both vehicles to veer off of the roadway.

DPS officials said 39-year-old Joe Guerra Jr. from Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the one driving the F-250. The passenger in the truck was transported Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi with non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS.