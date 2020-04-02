ALICE, Texas — A man was shot in the head Monday night at a residence on San Felipe Street, according to law enforcement.
Jim Wells County Sheriff Danny Bueno said two people got into an altercation around 9 p.m. when a gun was fired.
The victim was flown to a hospital in Corpus Christi via HALO-Flight.
The Alice Echo-News Journal says investigators are conducting their investigation, and the suspect fled the scene.
Sheriff's deputies said they have not made an arrest as of Monday night but do have a person of interest.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: