Report of weapon causes lockdown at Mary Carroll High School; investigation finds no weapon was on campus

An investigation by the CCISD Police Department ultimately revealed that no weapon was on campus.

An e-mail sent to parents and guardians of the Mary Carroll High School provided an update into a situation which caused a lockdown on campus.

The e-mail was sent by Carroll Principal Robert Arredondo just after school let out this afternoon.

"A report was made to administration this afternoon that a student was allegedly in possession of a weapon," the e-mail states. "Immediate action was taken, the campus was placed on lockdown, and parents were informed via school messenger. An investigation ultimately revealed that no weapon was on campus."

Arredondo said the incident was immediately reported to CCISD police, who "followed standard protocol for incidents such as this."

"The safety and welfare of your child are our top priority at Carroll High School," he added. "I am proud of the immediate response of campus administration, PD, as well as students and staff this afternoon."

Mary Carrol High School is currently on lockdown according to the schools Facebook page.

In the post school officials said "Carroll families, We are currently on a lockdown while administration investigates a situation. Rest assured your children are safe and are our number one priority. We will continue to keep you updated as we gather more information. Thank you for your patience."

3News contacted CCISD officials, who said the situation is still under investigation.