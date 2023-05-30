Michael Atkinson, man responsible for 2012 hit-and-run, accepts plea deal

Atkinson is responsible for the death of Kimberly Encinia, who was on her way to a girl's Valentine's Day sleepover, when she was hit by a car.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Michael Atkinson, the man responsible for the deadly hit-and-run of 24-year-old Kimberly Encinia, accepted a plea deal for 10 years probation.

If he does not comply, Atkinson could end up serving ten years in prison.

Encinia was walking along McArdle Road just west of Ennis Joslin Road on Feb. 11, 2012 when she was hit by a car. Her mother said was heading to a girl's Valentine's Day sleepover not far from her house.

The driver left her on the side of the road. Emergency crews arrived at 11:39 p.m. and rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

Kimberly's mother, Mary spoke in court Tuesday about her feelings toward the man that took her daughter from her.

"Did not have any memory of it, none of it. Not striking someone, not someone hurt. 'Oh, let me stop and help, nothing,'" she said.

A number of Kimberly's friends also gave impact statements on how her death affected them.

"I have held this hatred for you for 12 years, and I hope that you get the help that you need. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of what she will never have," said one of Kimberly's friends who appeared in court Tuesday.

The case took years to solve. Last summer, Police got a tip, which led to Atkinson being charged in the case. Atkinson will have to spend six months to a year at a local drug rehab facility as part of his probation.