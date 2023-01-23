Mobile clinic offering no-cost services to the community Wednesday

In an effort to help those with limited resources, the health district said the purpose of the mobile clinic is to meet people where they are.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District's new mobile clinic will be parked outside Driscoll Elementary School to offer no-cost services to the community on Wednesday.

The mobile clinic will be parked outside the school from 10-1 p.m. offering services like HbA1c test screenings and vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu.

In an effort to help those with limited resources, the health district said the purpose of the mobile clinic is to meet people where they are.

