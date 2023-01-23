Mobile clinic offering no-cost services to the community Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District's new mobile clinic will be parked outside Driscoll Elementary School to offer no-cost services to the community on Wednesday.
The mobile clinic will be parked outside the school from 10-1 p.m. offering services like HbA1c test screenings and vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu.
In an effort to help those with limited resources, the health district said the purpose of the mobile clinic is to meet people where they are.
