BEEVILLE, Texas — Investigators are still looking into a fire that destroyed a number of apartments in Beeville, Texas, displacing 10 families Monday night.

Four units at the Eagle's Landing Apartments were heavily damaged in the blaze. Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris said if he didn't have help from surrounding fire departments, the entire apartment building may have gone up in smoke.

"We did call for mutual aid. We had seven out of town, Bee County Fire Department, George West and Goliad, to come in for mutual aid," Burris said. "In total there were about 45 firemen here on the scene."

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Monday night at the apartment complex, which is located on the northside of Beeville. Burris said his department had their hands full trying to beat down the flames, which were quickly spreading.

"Upon arrival, came down here and we saw smoke and fire coming up from below the apartment," Burris said.

Burris said the apartment complex is bringing in their own investigators to try and determine what happened. He believes a water heater in a second-floor apartment may be to blame.

"The reports were first it was the water heater closet upstairs, and determination it was between two floors, so once the investigators get here we can determine," Burris said. "It's still under investigation."

Joe Torres and his girlfriend Kaylynn Martinez were one of those families burned out of their apartment. Video was taken inside their home after the damage had been done. They weren't home when the 911 call went out, but they soon received a message that their apartment was on fire.

"All I was worried about was my dog," Torres said. "My dog was in there, and sure enough they got him out of there safely."

Thankfully no one was hurt, and firefighters were able to save Torres' dog along with three others who were trapped inside their apartments. While he said he is thankful for that, Torres said he did learn a lesson from all of this.

"Best bet is make sure you get that apartment insurance, you know?" Torres said. "It'll cover whatever you need."

Torres didn't have that insurance, and now he has to find the money to replace everything he and his girlfriend lost.

