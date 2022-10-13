Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK

Commissioners approved the new design Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction.



Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.

A new permit will now need to be resubmitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



No word on when construction on the new pier could begin.

This is the fourth time the pier will be rebuilt, after Hurricane Hanna damaged its iconic "T" in 2020.

The rest of the pier was demolished in late September in preparation for new construction, which Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross estimates will take about a year and a half.

The new design and construction are expected to last 50-75 years.

Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez was not on board with the addition of a second floor when the vote to re-allocate funds to the constructing a second story took place.

It would allow the restaurant on the pier, currently Mikel May's, to expand.

"The second floor should not be there, because that is not what we talked about in the beginning," he said last month.

One resident argued that taxpayer funds were being used for a private citizen's benefit, but Island resident Ted Morris told commissioners there is a lot of support for the addition.