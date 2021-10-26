New grocery store set to open in downtown area

According to Colby Clark who is the assistant manager for Nueces Lofts Apartment Complex. The new location will be over on Mesquite and Schatzel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small grocery store is set to open in the downtown area over the coming months.

“We are going to be getting a grocery store right here on the corner of Peoples and Chaparral. So I think that will help out a lot in bringing people down here,” Clark said.