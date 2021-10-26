Property owners seek adjustments after property tax bill

According to Nueces County’s Chief Appraiser, Ronnie Canales, around 22,000 property owners filed for appraisals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are lots of scary sights that come with the month of October, and for some Nueces County property owners, that may include a property tax bill.

Those notices are being mailed out this month and for some, it has created a question about whether to pay it or protest it -- turns out, that’s a question that should have been asked about six months ago.

The bill being received in October is based on the property valuation notice property owners received back at the beginning of 2021. Those who thought it was in some way unfair and wanted to protest it should have done that during the months of April through July.

According to Nueces County Chief Appraiser Ronnie Canales, some 22,000 property owners did just that, with most looking for an adjustment that would reduce what they owe.

Canales said it is best to go ahead and pay the money you owe right now so as not to incur any tax penalties. That payment is due on receipt and no later than Jan. 31, 2022.

Then, if you still need help, you can write to the Appraisal Review Board beginning in January and send them copies of any documents you have showing why you believe that your tax bill should get another look.

“They have to put it in writing and address it to the Appraisal Review Board. They will be the ones to decide whether they are going to hear it for this year,” Canales said.

If the Appraisal Review Board agrees with your assessment, Canales said that his office can then arrange a time meet an owner for a physical inspection of the property.

Canales said his main concern is that property owners understand that there are options available even now, and that a process is in place to make sure that paying your fair share never becomes a frightening experience.

Those who have questions for the Tax Appraisal District can call 361-881-9978.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.