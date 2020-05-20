CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to get the word out about their 'No Refusal Weekend' from May 22 - May 25.

The initiative is aimed at getting drunk drivers off the street and speeding up the arrest process so officers can get back on patrol quicker.

During the No Refusal Weekend, the District Attorney's office will provide a phlebotomist to be on hand at the police detention center to draw blood from suspected DWI drivers.

Courts have upheld the right of law officers to secure those blood samples.

