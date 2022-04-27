Nueces County Commissioners extend COVID-19 disaster declaration

Additionally, commissioners discussed other disaster declarations active now, including severe weather flooding, drainage, and economic recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners voted Wednesday to continue with the COVID-19 disaster declaration.

County officials discussed a number of topics related to COVID-19 emergency orders, ultimately deciding to extend the order.

Additionally, commissioners discussed other disaster declarations active now, including severe weather flooding, drainage, economic recovery and the American Rescue Plan.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.