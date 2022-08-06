Organization dedicated to helping veterans steps up in a special way

The organizations plans to help a lot more according to Hilda Olguin, of the Combat Veteran Association.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Combat Veterans Auxiliary, which is part of the Coastal Bend Chapter of "Vets Helping Vets," turned out recently to help another veteran in need.

"If I had had to pay, I would have never done it," said 77-year-old combat veteran Adan Flores.

He worked in the oil fields for years after his Marine service.

"I served in Vietnam, Khe Sanh, Hue and all over there," Flores said.



After losing his wife a few years ago, Adan now lives in a small Kingsville home. But the front steps were often too much according to his daughter in law Cindy Flores.

"My father in law has fallen down, off the step, it was real steep. Now it will make it a lot easier for him, a lot easier for us also, to have a little piece of mind," Cindy said.

This past weekend members of the Combat Vets Association, part of the Coastal Bend Vets Helping Vets chapter, got together to build a ramp for Adan to make his life a little easier including veteran Michael, "Pops" Perry.

"I see people out there always in need and it's the best thing that we can do," Perry said.



Adan Flores isn't the only veteran that they're trying to help. The organizations plans to help a lot more according to Hilda Olguin, of the Combat Veteran Association.

"Our goal is to provide our veterans with the comradery to get together to meet other veterans and help other veterans in the community," Olguin said.



The Combat Veterans are also helping remodel Adan's bathroom so he doesn't have to leave the house to shower.

"We have to drive him 10 minutes away to Ricardo every time he needs to shower. So it just makes life a lot easier for him," Cindy said.

