PAAC aims to bring better awareness regarding animal cruelty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local animal advocates are using the Uvalde school shooting to bring awareness to another serious issue: people who commit cruelty toward animals.

This, after new details were released accusing the Uvalde gunman of having a history of torturing animals.

Cheryl Martinez with People Assisting Animal Control said more needs to be done to warn the public of the red flags, report suspicious behavior and ultimately get them help.

"Everybody, whether its the teachers whether its counselors, coaches, anyone who sees this needs to take this serious," Martinez said. "And understand this can be a problem from us in the future if we don't do something about it now."

Martinez said PAAC plans to hold a training session this fall for first responders, district attorneys and anyone else on what they can do in this situation to stop these cases from escalating any further.

