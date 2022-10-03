Park Road 22 bridge will be fully open for spring break traffic

Starting March. 22, the northbound lanes of the bridge will become two way traffic while the contractor completes the southbound side of the bridge.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — People heading toward Padre Island during spring break will have less to worry about when it comes to ongoing road construction projects.

The Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT) will be opening the JFK Causeway bridge to it's standard four lanes. Along with the Causeway, the Park Road 22 bridge will be open as well.

The reopening of the bridge is to help alleviate the spring break traffic.

The southbound lanes of Park Road 22 between Commadores and Whitecap have opened up.

The lanes will remain opened until March. 21, to help ensure that traffic is able to flow freely during a time when the Island sees thousands of visitors.

Greg Smith with the Corpus Christi City Council said that the project is being completed on time.

"It is on schedule," Smith said. "Half of it is complete and as soon as spring break is over, there going to move all the traffic over on the new bridge. It will go down to one lane and then we'll start working on the other side."

Starting March. 22, the northbound lanes of the bridge will become two way traffic while the contractor completes the southbound side of the bridge.

The almost $15 million project started in October of 2020 and the southbound side of the bridge is expected to take about a year to construct.

