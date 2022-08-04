Person rescued from Corpus Christi Marina after early morning call

A rescue boat was able to get their in under five minutes to help that person out of the water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person is recovering after being rescued from the water near the Corpus Christi Marina.

Rescue crews were called out around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

A rescue boat was able to get there in under five minutes to help that person out of the water.

There is no identifiable reason for what the person was doing in the water.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.