ARANSAS PASS, Texas — DPS is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on Saturday night at approximately 6 p.m.

Officials say that four and a half miles northwest of Aransas Pass on FM 1069 a 2016 Chevy Traverse Delta failed to yield to a 2019 Coleman Minibike colliding with the motorcycle.

Police say 44-year-old, Christopher Vergara, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly crash is still under investigation, and 3News will keep you updated as new details become available.

