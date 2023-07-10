Police searching for a suspected shooter after shots fired on H Boyd Hall Street after 19-year-old grazed from gunshot

Police say several shell casings were found on the street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the scene for shots fired in the area, the call then upgraded to a shooting call on H Boyd Hall Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a graze wound from a gunshot.

He was treated on scene by medics.

Three other residents in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured. Officers found numerous shell casings on the street.

CCPD is asking any neighbors with video footage or information to call detectives at 361-886-2840.