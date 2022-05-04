Port Aransas expected to see huge turnout for SandFest this year

SandFest starts on Friday and runs through Sunday. There will be some 150 vendors and live music during the three day event.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas is gearing up for SandFest this weekend as thousands of people are expected to show up for the event this year.

Officials are excited about what this weekend could bring to the City.

Bella Espinosa, marketing staff member for Silver Sands Vacation Rentals, said sand sculptures are already being worked on by 20 of the top artists from around the world. She said the her lodging and golf cart business is booming this week.

"This year is definitely going to be a good year," Espinosa said. "Just because we are bouncing back from COVID-19 and what not. SandFest is finally back on track and it's bigger than ever so we have definitely been pretty much booked up all the way and barely have any space left. As well as our golf carts are fully taken over for the weekend with no availability."

SandFest starts on Friday and runs through Sunday. There will be some 150 vendors and live music during the three day event. Tourism officials believe that this weekend's event is serving as a sign that the summer tourism season is going to be another great one.

Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, said that the turnout for the event is expected to produce good economic results for the City.

"Our forecast models all show that we are going to be equally as strong as we were last year, which was a record year for Port Aransas," Stawar said. "So we're gonna be able to maintain that momentum."

Rene Cano is one of the board members of Texas SandFest, and also Zarsky's Lumber. But, he knows how important this event is for the community. Last year's event allowed the organization to hand out over $480,000 to various groups.

"Veterans of Foreign Wars, the police department, fire department, EMS, food bank, library and all of our seniors get a scholarship from Texas SandFest, so we are really proud of that," Cano said.

Visitors are impressed with the artwork on the beach that has already been completed. The sand sculptures are one of the many things you can see and enjoy when you buy a 20 dollar pass for this weekend's event.

