CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A prescribed burn is set to begin Friday until Tuesday on the Padre Island National Seashore.

Due to the scheduled burn, campers will not be allowed to set up in Malaquite Park this coming weekend.

It is expected that 1,400 acres will be burned. The burn will be in all areas of the park and will occur on both sides of Park Road 22.

The planned burns help reduce the severity of a fire if one were to occur as well as help regenerate grass. The burns also create buffer zones, which protect nearby buildings and campgrounds.

Plants will be able to grow back from the surviving roots and stems.

"If there were a fire, an unexpected fire, we don't have to worry as much about the fire getting right to the buildings. We already have an area that we can control and protect a little bit easier closer to the buildings and campgrounds and such," Charles Lassiter said.

Authorities want to remind residents to be mindful of the firefighters igniting fires on the roadside. Drivers should expect traffic delays and temporary smoke.

The visitors center at the Padre Island National Seashore will remain open and serve as a safe place to view the burn if you happen to be in the area.

