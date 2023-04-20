Robstown residents gather for Autism Awareness Walk

The event was held at the Robstown Early College High School football stadium.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community of Robstown rallied together to raise awareness for Autism.

The Robstown School District along with local law enforcement agencies and other partners held their first Autism Awareness Walk and touch-a-truck event.

3NEWS spoke with Coastal Bend mother Tracey Zapata, who's child is living with Autism. She said it's important to have events like these so that everybody can have the same opportunity to enjoy them.

"Being autistic, sometimes sounds bother you," she said. "Sometimes the environment could be too much over stimulating and it's good to have events like these so everybody can be involved, and everyone can be included."

Zapata added it was great seeing the community come out and support autism.

