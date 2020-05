ROCKPORT, Texas — Here's one way people are paying tribute to our fallen heroes.

The Rockport American GI Forum VFW Post 3904 and local American Legion will be putting American flags on all of the military graves at the Rockport-Fulton and Lamar Cemeteries Thursday, May 21, at 8 a.m.

Organizers said they could use a few more volunteers.

