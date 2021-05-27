Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend helping those living in tent city after conditions become 'unbearable'

“We are now assisting about 80% of the people who were previously staying at tent city, including men, women, and families with children."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this week, 3News reported on a ten city that had been set up in downtown Corpus Christi.

The huge homeless tent city was nowhere near any visible bathroom or showering facilities. It was setup along W. Broadway St. and Parkers alley just down the street from Solomon Coles High School.

City councilman Mike Pusley said the city has known about this tent city for sometime. He said the city has been trying to decide what to do about the problem.

"We are not trying to allow this to go on longer than we have to," he said. "Our big challenge right now is trying to find the appropriate place where we can relocate these individuals and provide them with a reasonable shelter and hopefully we can get that done very soon.”

Thursday, the Salvation Army announced that they are assisting about 80 percent of those who were living at the tent city.

We have taken in 44 individuals and each of them have received housing assistance," said Emily Shafer, Business Manager for The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend. "We will continue to provide assistance and intensive case management for the next 30 days."

TSA said conditions at the tent city became unbearable due to "extreme weather conditions, drugs, and violence."

How can you help?

The Salvation Army is actively seeking landlords to partner with to provide stable and affordable housing to families and individuals in need. Call (361) 884-9497 or email Emily.Shafer@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Monetary donations can be mailed to 521 Josephine Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

Donations can also be made online at www.salvationarmycorpuschristi.org

Essential items such as socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body wash, and shampoo can be donated at 521 Josephine Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend provides refuge and is committed to helping those in the most need and in the most difficult times.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.