Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend says residents can still donate digitally

Not many people carry around cash or change anymore, which is why the organization has started putting QR codes on their red kettles.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend wants to remind residents that there is more than one way to give.

Not many people carry around cash or change anymore, which is why the organization has started putting QR codes on their red kettles. The codes take the user directly to their website where residents can donate.

Salvation Army Community Relations Coordinator Abigail Cieslik said that the money donated goes right back into the community.

"It funds our social services programs, it includes our family shelter, veteran's programs, we do gifts for kids in the holiday season," she said. "So I think just knowing that you're not just giving money to this huge organization, you're giving it to our community and the people who need it most."

If you would like to donate in person, residents can also stop by their office at 1804 Buford Street.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.