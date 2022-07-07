San Patricio man sentenced to life in prison

31-year-old Ruben Gomez was eventually found guilty on two counts of capital murder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in San Patricio County earlier Thursday.

It's part of a case that dates back to 2020.

Manuel Prado was seen on his regular morning walk to school grounds. When he got into his truck afterward, another man got in with him and Manuel never returned home.

Prado was 71-year-old at the time of his death.

