San Patricio man sentenced to life in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in San Patricio County earlier Thursday.
It's part of a case that dates back to 2020.
Manuel Prado was seen on his regular morning walk to school grounds. When he got into his truck afterward, another man got in with him and Manuel never returned home.
31-year-old Ruben Gomez was eventually found guilty on two counts of capital murder.
Prado was 71-year-old at the time of his death.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Report: Corpus Christi named 2nd sweatiest city in U.S.
- Refugio County Sheriff receives medical treatment after accidently discharging his firearm
- CCPD investigates gun-related violence in Corpus Christi
- 'Burn them now': John Oliver wants to give Mission-Aransas Reserve $10K for their creepy beach dolls
- Christus Spohn Shoreline reopens COVID floor following increase in cases
- KIII joins media coalition seeking greater transparency from Uvalde city officials
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.