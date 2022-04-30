South Texas Botanical Gardens will have a "Young Explorers" summer camp for kids

Thanks to a grant from Texas Texas Parks & Wildlife, 60 need-based scholarships will be made available for campers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As summer break approaches, many kids are eager to spend more time outdoors.

They will have the perfect opportunity at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center's 'Young Explorers" summer camp, which is hosted annually.

The first sessions start in June, and thanks to a grant from Texas Texas Parks & Wildlife, 60 need-based scholarships will be made available for campers.

The camps are for kids ages 6 to 14 and each session is one week long.

For more information about the camps, including a detailed breakdown of each week, visit the Botanical Gardens' website here.

