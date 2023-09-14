Phone, Internet services have been restored, Spectrum officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major Spectrum outage affected phone, cable and Internet around the Coastal Bend on Thursday.
Several residential and businesses customers were impacted, including 3NEWS, as well as the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, who posted their 911 lines were down.
3NEWS reached out to Spectrum for information, and Spectrum's Regional Communications Senior Director for Texas Brian Anderson replied with a statement saying the outage was caused by a fiber optic line.
"Some customers in your area experienced an interruption in services due to a damaged fiber optic line, the result of an automobile accident involving a downed utility pole that had to be replaced," he said. "Repairs have been completed and services should be restored. Please let me know if you are continuing to experience issues."
It is unknown how many total customers were affected.
Sr. digital content producer Haley Williams contributed to this story.
