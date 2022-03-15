Spring break tourism sees huge boom at area attractions

While the Texas State Aquarium brings in a large amount of tourism, so does the USS Lexington ship.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring break crowds have been making their way to the USS Lexington and the Texas State Aquarium.

Jesse Gilbert, President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium said they don't have many visitors during the months of January and February. So, spring break managed to bring in an impressive crowd.

"Since last Saturday we have welcomed over 25,000 guests," Gilbert said. "And just today alone, so far we have had 3,000 guests."

According to Gilbert, there are many activities for guests to take part in when they visit the aquarium.

"Spring break is definitely in swing," Gilbert said. "We are seeing people at the aquarium on North Beach. Even Padre Island, it's good to see people enjoying south Texas."

While the aquarium brings in a large amount of tourism, so does the Lexington ship.

"It's really fun to see people out again," said Steve Banta Executive Director of the Lexington. "Tourism in the Coastal Bend is booming. Here at the USS Lexington during spring break we are opening up our new escape room mission called save our ship."

Banta adds that the escape rooms are ways for guests to enjoy their visit while on board the ship.

"It's a navy experience, you are going to be a damage control officer," Banta said. "Your going to be fighting emergencies, we just look forward to sharing the ship with everybody."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.