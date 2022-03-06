Students killed in car crash honored at Ray HS graduation ceremony

Among the sea of red cap and gowns, there were tow chairs front and center that remained empty. Each one wrapped in a white bow.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school graduation ceremonies are taking place across the Coastal Bend this weekend, but what was typically a very exciting occasion for everyone came with an undeniable sadness Friday for students and faculty at Ray High School.

It was just days ago when two Ray High School seniors, 18-year-olds Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, were killed in a car crash while leaving graduation rehearsals at the American Bank Center.

On Friday, among a sea of red caps and gowns, two chairs wrapped in white bows remained empty -- reserved for Garcia and Saldua during Ray High School's graduation ceremony.

"It's awesome because they were here the whole year," graduating senior Israel De Los Santos said. "We should still remember them and have a seat open for them."

There was a large round of applause as Garcia and Saldua's names were read before the graduating class went on to receive their diplomas. The school's principal offered condolences to the families and friends of the young students.

CCISD said it's a tradition to honor students who have passed away by reserving chairs for them during graduation.

Just over 400 students from Ray High School graduated Friday. Nearly 2,500 students are graduating this year from the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

