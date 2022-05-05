Supply chain issues cause higher prices, longer wait times for local manufacturers

Toilet paper, paper cores and glue are some of products that are being impacted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As supply chain issues continue to mount for manufacturers, South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind is looking for solutions.

While they continue to grow and see demand for their products rising, prices are also going up. Vice President of Manufacturing Garry Gregg said supply chain issues are not unique to one product. Sometimes, that can can mean losing someone's business.

“We’ve had to turn away several customers just for the fact that we can’t get raw materials," Gregg said. "And obviously everything is up, so that’s a challenging part of our industry right now.”

Toilet paper, paper cores and glue are some of products that are being impacted. As their long-term suppliers raise prices based on annual usage, they are making sure their visually impaired workforce is unaffected.

“There are not a lot of other places that make the accommodations we do," said Alana Manrow, director of public affairs for South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. "A lot of our employees have never worked in an environment like this, or maybe have never worked at all. So, if we don’t have those raw materials, they don’t have a job.”

Visually impaired employees receive on-site training so they are comfortable using the equipment. South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind also implemented safety measures to prevent potential injuries.

“They’re proud that they can provide for themselves and their families and it’s a place to go every day," Manrow said. "And being around people who are sighted as well as visually impaired, you get to learn a lot from each other and it’s a great support system.”

To combat supply chain issues, the non-profit is working on deals with their suppliers to diversify. Despite price increases, Gregg said they have been fortunate to not lose customers.

“We’re going to enable ourselves to produce at a better rate," Gregg said. "Obviously, help out with pricing because of long-term agreements and this will help us project us to hire more blind individuals, more employees, and just grow South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind as a whole.”

