TAMUCC and other A&M campuses shine blue for World Teacher's Day

These 13 campuses will light up blue to show their appreciation for the contributions of educators to our lives and futures.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, Oct. 5th, the Texas A&M University System will be lighting up bright blue in recognition of World Teacher's Day.

Conceived by UNESCO — the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization — in 1994, World Teacher's day gives us an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and efforts of our teachers.

The theme for this year's World Teacher's day is "Teachers at the heart of education recovery." To this end the Texas A&M System will be encouraging communities to consider the contributions teachers have made this year.

From remote learning, to supporting vulnerable populations, and even reopening schools our Texas teachers have given their all to help our kids.

The 11 universities in the A&M, the RELLIS Campus in Bryan and the Texas A&M University Health Science Center will illuminate a total of 30 iconic buildings and landmarks.

A complete list of the buildings and landmarks to be illuminated in blue is as follows:

The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall and Memorial Stadium at Texas A&M University-Commerce;

The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower and the dome of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University;

Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library at Texas A&M International University;

College Hall and the Leaders of the Pack statue at Texas A&M University-Kingsville;

The Building for Academic and Student Services at Texas A&M University-Texarkana;

The Momentum Wave at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi;

The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas;

The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area at the Texas A&M Galveston campus;

The Original Texans sculpture and the Haywood Spirit Tower on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle at West Texas A&M University;

The Smokestack at Tarleton State University;

The Wilhelmina R.F. Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library at Prairie View A&M University;

The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and the Central Academic Building at Texas A&M University-San Antonio;

The top floor of the Texas A&M Health Dental Clinic and Education Building in Dallas;

The Health Professionals Education Building and Medical Research & Education Building at Texas A&M Health in Bryan;

The Texas A&M Health Discovery Tower and EnMed Building in Houston;

And the entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan.