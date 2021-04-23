Emergency supplies are tax free this weekend in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year, Texas has been no stranger to disasters. Whether it's protecting yourself through the pandemic, the winter storm, or preparing for the upcoming hurricane season, this weekend, you can get your hands on emergency supplies tax free.



"This weekend is a good weekend to start getting some of the supplies that you might need during a hurricane or any other event, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of this and get the supplies they need", said City of Corpus Christi, emergency management coordinator Billy Delgado.



According to Delgado, it’s important to have items like extra blankets, first aid kits and battery powered items on hand, in the case of an emergency.



"Preparedness is the key to anything, the city is working on preparing for hurricane season and so should the people," said Delgado.



Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the local retailers who will also be participating in the tax-free holiday. Store manager Cynthia Cardona says they have set up an area of emergency supplies in the front.



"Most people will be coming in to look for supplies to keep them safe during severe weather - so we have flashlights, gas cans, coolers are part of that to name a few... Batteries.. All available at academy and on our website as well," said Cardona.



Delgado says on top of having the supplies needed for an emergency, he recommends every family have a plan in place.



"Not only for a hurricane by any type of situation, have it written down, so when the time occurs you have it to use it," said Delgado.



This year's tax free weekend on emergency supplies starts Saturday, April 24, and ends at midnight April 26. Online and telephone orders are included.