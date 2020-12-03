CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are a college student on Spring Break right now, you might be getting a few more days off from class.

Texas A&M Universities in Kingsville and Corpus Christi, as well as Del Mar College, will be extending Spring Break one week through March 20.

All of the institutions will be monitoring the virus over the coming days and will continue to make adjustments as necessary. In the meantime, the Island University is taking measures to keep the campus clean.

The Island University is getting a special cleaning on all touch-points around campus to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Cleaning crews have been using disinfecting wipes approved by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention which are certified to kill the coronavirus. There is a special emphasis on touch-points, which are any surface areas that more than one person may touch each day.

"A touch-point would be anything more than one person touches. Door handles, elevator buttons, stair rails, chairs, tables, desks, water faucets, drinking fountains and most of the restrooms,"said Christopher Calabria.

The disinfecting of those certain touch-points will continue on through tomorrow. Each room is being disinfected twice a day as the school gets ready to open back up on March 23.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: