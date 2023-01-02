Texas congressman calls for Burns Pits 360 founders to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom award

The organization based out of Robstown has spent over a decade to help veterans across the country who are experiencing health issues due to war time burn pits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a movement to have president Joe Biden consider awarding the founders of Burn Pits 360 with the nation's top civilian honor of the Presidential Medal of Freedom award.

The organization based out of Robstown has spent over a decade helping veterans across the country whose health was impacted by war time burn pits -- even getting major legislation signed into law.

This week Congressman Joaquin Castro urged the president to award Burn Pits 360 founders Rosie and Le Roy Torres with the award.

The request comes after Senator Kristen Gillibrand out of New York first pushed for the move back in November.

"First with Senator Gillibrand recommending us, now with Congressman Castro. It has been surreal, seeing the fruits of our labor finally over a decade, 13 years. It's a mission that was handed to us with a greater purpose," Le Roy said.

That purpose to help advocate for countless veterans who suffer from health complications due to their exposure to toxic burn pits during their service.

"Receiving the news is humbling, a great honor," Le Roy said. "At the same time I think of the lives that have perished. Let us honor them."

It's because of their work, veterans and service members are now eligible for life saving care through the passage of the Pact Act.

The Pact Act calls for record investment in veterans' health care allocating $280 billion in federal funding, and fast tracks claims for terminally ill veterans.

Biden signed the bi-partisan bill into law back in August. But Le Roy said he can't help but think about the veterans lost along the way to progress.

"Just those voices I hear never give up on this fight keep pushing onward," Le Roy said.

While much has been accomplished, the implementation phase of the Pact Act continues to make sure veterans get the care they deserve.

"Now just holding the VA accountable, and they've been great, receptive, my wife and I will be in DC next week for another meeting," Le Roy said.

The Medal of Freedom is presented to those who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

In July of 2022, 17 people received the honor including gymnast Simone Biles and John McCain (posthumous).

So far, no word on if the president will add Le Roy and Rosie Torres to the list of honors.

