Island Report: The future of popular restaurant Mikel May’s and Bob Hall Pier

Neither Mikel Mays nor Bob Hall Pier are likely to be open to the public until at least the summer of 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Hanna left Bob Hall Pier unrepairable. But early on it was through that Mikel Mays Bar and Grill which is a separate building might be repaired.

But that leaves owner May Nardone is limbo.

“At this point I just need to get all my stuff out. My stuff is just rusting up here,” said May Nardone owner of Mikel May’s Beachside Bar & Grill.

The problem is funding. FEMA is telling Nueces County officials that Hurricane Hanna didn’t do enough damage in the county to qualify for FEMA disaster funding.

The pier has to be torn down. But the building that houses the restaurant can be rebuilt but that’s leaves a big problem.

“There’s the two buildings with Michael Mays. The older building houses my kitchen and my bathrooms that one we know has to be rebuilt,” said Nardone.

A restaurant without a kitchen or bathrooms, that could be a problem. But maybe out of catastrophe something good could happen.

“Instead of having two separate building do one big building. That way we don’t have to deal with the older one that’s doesn’t get repaired,” said Nardone.

The question of course is who brought the money and right now the answer is no one.

So, the result, neither Mikel Mays nor Bob Hall Pier are likely to be open to the public until at least the summer of 2023.