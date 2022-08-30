'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood

Southside resident David Pena said he's watched the ground sink causing foundation and plumbing problems for many of his neighbors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain.

Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current residence for less than a year, but passing rain always leaves them cut off from walking their dog around the neighborhood.

"You can't see because of all the water, but the dip, if you put a yardstick in there it's about a foot and a half," Baker said.

She adds that the the rain continues to cause lasting problems for her.

Every time it rains, it's not just the last couple of days, it completely floods all the way up into our drive way into the grass. It covers the sidewalk," Baker said.

David Pena, who lives next door to Baker, said he's watched the ground sink causing foundation and plumbing problems for many of his neighbors.

"If you look across the street where that man hole is at, you couldn't see that before. The ground was high enough. As the year's been going by the ground's been sinking around here," Pena said. "The whole subdivision, the Sugar Ridge addition, a lot of people have foundation problems and the ground just keeps sinking."

The City of Corpus Christi said there are several things they can try to do to get the flooding down. The City sent a statement to 3NEWS that reads:

Once the assessment is complete Public Works will then work with the Utilities Department to repair the curb, gutters, sidewalks, and roadway if needed.

The workers also told 3NEWS that the repairs would be costly and are needed in many city neighborhoods. Baker said she'll consider doing whatever she can to help.

