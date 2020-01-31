IOWA, USA — A car accident in Iowa has left hundreds of homeless Coastal Bend pets without a ride to safety.

Shelter-A-Mutt was traveling on a snowy Iowa freeway when flipped and fell on its side, evading an aggressive driver.

The van was returning from bringing Coastal Bend adoptable pets to a shelter in Iowa.

The rescue's staff was safe, and no dogs were in the vehicle, but the company suffered a devastating blow to transferring animals.

Corpus Christi area shelter dogs such as Joelle and Joe found not only new homes in Colorado but also found safe transport to them in the Shelter-A-Mutt van.

Sam Mullin, the founder and president of Shelter A Mutt, is grateful that the drivers weren't injured, but the loss of the vehicle is catastrophic. "South Texas has a huge homeless animal crisis," says Mullin, "there aren't enough homes down here for all the animals that find themselves in shelters. There are plenty of good homes up north waiting for them, but losing the van makes it impossible for us to bridge that gap – and means more lives will be lost."

According to Mullin, insurance will cover some of the loss of life-saving vehicles, but it won't replace it.

The Shelter A Mutt is struggling to raise $3,000 to replace their vehicle. If you would like to donate, you can contact them at shelteramutt.inc@gmail.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

